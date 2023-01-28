Eastbound I-70 closed in Vail due to multiple spun-out, stuck vehicles

Eastbound I-70 in Vail is closed due to multiple spun-out and stuck vehicles, Colorado State Patrol said on Twitter Friday night.

The closure begins at milepost 176.

EASTBOUND I-70 Safety Closure at Vail mp 176



Multiple spun-out / stuck vehs.



Injury crash at milepost 220 blocking right lane.

Whiteout conditions are being reported across I-70, Loveland Pass and Berthoud Pass, according to CSP.

"Tonight is not a good night to be in the mountains," the department said. "The snow will be there tomorrow and Sunday."

Exit 133 is open for overnight parking for commercial vehicles. CSP says there are no other parking spots between Glenwood Springs and Denver.

EASTBOUND I-70

CMV's Dotsero (exit 133) is open for overnight parking. No Other Parking Spots between Glenwood Springs and Denver.

