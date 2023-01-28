Watch Now
Eastbound I-70 closed in Vail due to multiple spun-out, stuck vehicles

Whiteout conditions reported on I-70, Loveland Pass and Berthoud Pass, Colorado State Patrol says
I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed.
Posted at 9:49 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-28 00:07:52-05

Eastbound I-70 in Vail is closed due to multiple spun-out and stuck vehicles, Colorado State Patrol said on Twitter Friday night.

The closure begins at milepost 176.

Whiteout conditions are being reported across I-70, Loveland Pass and Berthoud Pass, according to CSP.

"Tonight is not a good night to be in the mountains," the department said. "The snow will be there tomorrow and Sunday."

Exit 133 is open for overnight parking for commercial vehicles. CSP says there are no other parking spots between Glenwood Springs and Denver.

For the latest traffic and road conditions, visit COtrip.org.

