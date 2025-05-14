Construction worker hospitalized, Silverthorne neighborhood evacuated after gas line damaged

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — A construction worker was hospitalized, and a Silverthorne neighborhood was evacuated after a high-pressure gas line was damaged Tuesday afternoon, causing a leak.

According to Summit Fire & EMS and the Town of Silverthorne, a construction crew was boring in the area of North Golden Eagle and North Chipmunk Lane when they struck an eight-inch high-pressure gas line around 3:45 p.m. The damage caused a leak that required the evacuation of homes within 500 feet.

Summit Fire & EMS said its crews worked with Xcel Energy to stop the leak. There was no fire, but the sudden rush of pressure created a hole in the ground and sent dirt, rock and debris several hundred feet away, according to the department.

A construction worker was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Xcel is asking Silverthorne customers to limit their use of gas over the next 24 hours until repairs to the system can be made. Customers in need of a space heater can pick up one from the Silverthorne Recreation Center until 9 p.m. Supply is limited.

Xcel said it expects gas service to be restored within the next 24 hours.