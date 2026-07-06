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Climber dies on route up east face of Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park

Kiener's Route closed overnight. After recovery operations on Monday morning, the route reopened.
A trail leads to Chasm Lake and the east face of Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park.
Stephanie Butzer/Denver7
A trail leads to Chasm Lake and the east face of Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park. Taken in July 2022.
A trail leads to Chasm Lake and the east face of Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park.
Posted

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A climber died on a route up the east face of Longs Peak on Sunday.

Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members learned about the incident early in the afternoon on Sunday. The climber had been on the upper east face of Longs Peak, a 14,259-foot mountain within the park, climbing the Kiener's Route, according to the National Park Service.

The climber had died, though no details were available about the circumstances surrounding their death.

Kiener's Route closed overnight. After recovery operations on Monday morning, the route reopened.

A Teton Interagency Helitak crew assisted the NPS with this mission, the NPS said.

The incident remains under investigation.

No other details are available.

According to the American Alpine Institute, Kiener’s Route is considered the easiest way up the challenging east face of Longs Peak. A few pitches along this route include third- and fourth-class climbing, and a handful of pitches of 5.4 to 5.5.

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