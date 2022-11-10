CDOT: Eastbound I-70 closed between East Vail, Vail Pass Summit due to safety concerns

Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed between East Vail (exit 180) and Vail Pass Summit (exit 190), the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday evening.

The closure is due to safety concerns, according to CDOT.

#I70 eastbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Exit 180 - East Vail and Exit 190 - Vail Pass Summit. https://t.co/U0TxxKKv5R — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) November 10, 2022

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated.