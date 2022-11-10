Watch Now
CDOT: Eastbound I-70 closed between East Vail, Vail Pass Summit due to safety concerns

I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed.
Posted at 7:02 PM, Nov 09, 2022
Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed between East Vail (exit 180) and Vail Pass Summit (exit 190), the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday evening.

The closure is due to safety concerns, according to CDOT.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

