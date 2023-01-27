Carvings almost complete for 2023 International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — When you think of sculptures, you may picture artists using marble or clay. But a dozen teams in Breckenridge are using snow to create incredible (and gravity-defying) works of art as part of the 2023 International Snow Sculpture Championships.

Twelve teams from across the world have spent five days using every hand tool imaginable (no power tools, folks) to sculpt incredible works of art. Their creations are displayed in historic downtown Breckenridge for Coloradans and tourists alike.

Friday marks the end of carving week. The artwork will be on display through 7 p.m. Feb. 1, 2023, officials say.

Because this is such a huge event that draws thousands to the area (Don’t believe us? We’ve written about it before and even have a photo gallery with some of the snow sculptures from years past), there will be timed entry reservations for those looking to go see these massive sculptures on Saturday.

There is no cost for entry, but availability is limited. If you’d like to sign up for a viewing on Saturday, you’re encouraged to do so here. Otherwise, Town of Breck officials encourage the curious and the bold to view the sculptures, which will be located in the area around the Riverwalk Center at 150 West Adams Avenue, starting Sunday, Jan. 29 through Wednesday, Feb. 1 when reservations are not required.

Photojournalist Scott Blessing spoke with two of the competing artists in the video below:

Breckenridge's International Snow Sculpture Championship is back!

