Breckenridge ordinance banning single-use plastic water bottles less than one gallon takes effect

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A Breckenridge ordinance banning the sale of single-use plastic water bottles less than one gallon took effect Monday.

In a release, the Town of Breckenridge said the ordinance is part of its effort to reduce municipal solid waste by 20%.

"We are proud to lead by example in addressing plastic pollution," said Sustainability and Parking Manager Jessica Burley in a statement. "This ordinance reflects our dedication to preserving our natural environment for future generations."

Breckenridge businesses are now prohibited from selling single-use plastic water bottles that are less than one gallon. They can still sell water that is less than one gallon as long as it is packaged in non-plastic containers, such as aluminum cans.

Breckenridge residents and visitors are encouraged to use reusable water bottles, which can be refilled at the town's water refill stations.

This is not Breckenridge's only plastic reduction ordinance. Customers must ask for single-use service ware and condiments at restaurants or other food establishments. Polystyrene containers are also prohibited for retail food establishments. If you're looking for a plastic bag, it'll cost you 25 cents, and the bag must be made of 100% recycled content.

The State of Colorado has also made strides to reduce plastic consumption. The state's ban on single-use plastic carryout bags took effect on Jan. 1. Colorado businesses are also prohibited from using Styrofoam containers.