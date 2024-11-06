Breck and Loveland opening for the season this weekend

Two Colorado ski resorts announced their opening dates for the 2024/2025 ski season on Wednesday amid fresh new powder.

This weekend, Loveland Ski Area and Breckenridge Ski Resort will welcome skiers and snowboarders.

Breckenridge said it has two feet of new snow, and snowmaking guns have cranked out the powder ahead of Friday’s opening day on Peak 8.

Loveland Ski Area will open on Saturday morning.

Chet’s Dream chairlift will be open to skiers and riders, providing access to Cat Walk, Mambo, and Home Run trails, the ski area said in a news release.

A pair of popular ski areas — Keystone and Arapahoe Basin — opened for the season on Nov. 2.