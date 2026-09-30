Bear euthanized after Steamboat Springs homeowner shoots it in self-defense, CPW says

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — A bear was euthanized by state wildlife officials earlier this week after a homeowner in Steamboat Springs shot at it in self-defense, a spokesperson for the wildlife agency confirmed with Denver7 Wednesday.

The bear entered the home Monday and the resident tried to get the bear to leave before it charged toward them, according to a spokesperson with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Officials said the resident then shot the bear in self-defense and the bear left alive but injured. CPW officers euthanized the bear when they arrived at the scene, the spokesperson said.

“It is important for people to keep all food sources secured from bears by keeping doors and windows locked, especially this year due to drought limiting natural food sources and bears preparing for winter by trying to eat as much as possible,” the CPW official said.

Colorado bear conflicts have reached high numbers this year

CPW reports that Colorado has reported more than 6,000 bear sightings so far across the state — nearly double last year’s numbers.

As bears begin to enter hyperphagia — an instinctive, metabolic change resulting in an almost constant feeding frenzy as the bears prepare for winter hibernation — bear activity is expected to increase while they search for 20,000 calories per day before denning, a CPW spokesperson said.

Those bear sightings have led to 12 other attacks so far this year which have prompted CPW to launch a new education campaign to raise awareness about the record bear activity and how people can prepare to reduce the number of bear conflicts that could potentially lead to more dangerous encounters.

Watch Denver7 reporter Claire Lavezzorio's report in the video below:

Colorado wildlife officials ramp up bear safety outreach as record activity continues

Wildlife officials remind the community that preventing conflicts requires a collective effort. CPW recommends the following BearWise tips to keep bears wild:



Never feed or approach bears. Intentionally feeding wildlife or letting them find accessible food is illegal. It teaches them to approach homes and lose their natural fear of humans.

Safely store trash, animal feed and other attractants. Lock up trash receptacles and food scraps to eliminate the powerful odors that attract wildlife to residential properties.

Never leave pet food outdoors. Feed domestic pets indoors or thoroughly clean up bowls immediately after any outdoor feeding.

Clean and store outdoor grills. Burn off grease and food particles after every use, and store grills inside a secure garage or shed.

Secure windows and doors. Keep all bear-accessible windows and doors closed and locked, including garage doors. Bears are excellent climbers, so this includes any top story exterior windows or doors.

Know what to do if a bear does enter your home. If a bear is in your house, leave immediately if you can safely do so.

Leave all exit doors open to give the bear a clear escape route, do not block its path, and never try to shoo or corner the animal out of your home. Call 911 immediately and remain outside until wildlife officers have confirmed the bear is out of the home.

Know what to do if you encounter a black bear: If you see a bear before it notices you, don't approach. Stop and quietly move away, while giving the bear a clear escape route. If a bear sees you, back away slowly. Never run; running may trigger a chase response. If a bear approaches, hold your ground, wave your arms and yell, "Hey, bear!" until it leaves. If a black bear makes contact with you, do NOT play dead; fight back aggressively.



CPW encourages Coloradans to report bear activity and conflicts by clicking here.