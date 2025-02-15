Watch Now
NewsMountains

Actions

Avalanche traps at least one vehicle on Loveland Pass: Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
US 6 MP 228.15 EB : 0.7 miles W of Loveland Ski Area 2-14-25
Posted
and last updated

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office is responding to an avalanche that's trapped at least one vehicle on Loveland Pass.

The sheriff's office said the avalanche happened at the Seven Sisters slide area near Loveland Ski Area.

No injuries have been reported, according to the sheriff's office. Highway 6/ Loveland Pass is closed in both directions at this time.

Loveland Pass avalanche 2-14-25

At 6:49 p.m. Friday, the Colorado State Patrol posted on social media that Loveland Pass was closed due to hazardous conditions. CSP said the roadway would remain closed overnight.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.