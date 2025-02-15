Avalanche traps at least one vehicle on Loveland Pass: Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office is responding to an avalanche that's trapped at least one vehicle on Loveland Pass.

The sheriff's office said the avalanche happened at the Seven Sisters slide area near Loveland Ski Area.

No injuries have been reported, according to the sheriff's office. Highway 6/ Loveland Pass is closed in both directions at this time.

Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

At 6:49 p.m. Friday, the Colorado State Patrol posted on social media that Loveland Pass was closed due to hazardous conditions. CSP said the roadway would remain closed overnight.

This is a developing story and will be updated.