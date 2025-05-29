Aurora father falls to his death trying to climb cliff face near Agnes Vaille Falls in Chaffee County

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora father fell to his death earlier this week after trying to climb a cliff face in Chaffee County, deputies said Wednesday.

Deputies with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Agnes Vaille Falls trailhead on County Road 162 in Chaffee County on Tuesday at around 4 p.m. for a report of hikers who had discovered a deceased person face down in the creek bottom near the falls approximately a half mile up the trail.

At the scene, deputies learned a married couple from Aurora, along with their juvenile daughter, had come to the area to hike the trail to the falls. Once they made it to the falls, the man – identified as 38-year-old Ronald Eugene Stamm, of Aurora, wanted to continue hiking as his wife and daughter returned to the trailhead.

Chaffee County Sheriff's Office

“Based on items of evidence found at the scene it was apparent that Ronald attempted to climb the cliff face at the falls without equipment, possibly lost his grip and fell over a hundred feet to the creek bottom where he came to rest,” deputies said in a news release.

Stamm was pronounced dead at the scene by Chaffee County Coroner Jeff Graff.

Chaffee County Search and Rescue North was called in to assist with extricating the man’s body back to the trailhead, according to Sheriff Andy Rohrich.