51-year-old woman dies in rafting accident on the Colorado River Sunday

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. – A 51-year-old woman is dead following a rafting accident on the Colorado River in Grand County from over the weekend, officials said Monday.

Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, Grand County Dispatch received a report of an overturned raft on the Colorado River by Radium Campground in unincorporated Grand County.

Several agencies responded to the campground where the unresponsive woman had been pulled out from the water.

Life saving measures were unsuccessful and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Grand County officials said in a news release.

The Coroner’s Office is working with the victim’s family, who is from the Kremmling area. Her identity and manner of death will be released once family has been notified.

The deadly accident in Grand County happened on the same day a man’s raft capsized in Garfield County at around the same time.

The search for the man continues.