Watch Now
NewsMountains

Actions

51-year-old woman dies in rafting accident on the Colorado River Sunday

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Grand County officials find body in Colorado River
Posted at 11:23 AM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 13:23:46-04

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. – A 51-year-old woman is dead following a rafting accident on the Colorado River in Grand County from over the weekend, officials said Monday.

Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, Grand County Dispatch received a report of an overturned raft on the Colorado River by Radium Campground in unincorporated Grand County.

Several agencies responded to the campground where the unresponsive woman had been pulled out from the water.

Life saving measures were unsuccessful and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Grand County officials said in a news release.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | June 26, 8am

The Coroner’s Office is working with the victim’s family, who is from the Kremmling area. Her identity and manner of death will be released once family has been notified.

The deadly accident in Grand County happened on the same day a man’s raft capsized in Garfield County at around the same time.

The search for the man continues.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know