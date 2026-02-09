2 men rescued after spending night near top of Longs Peak

Two men were rescued from the top of Longs Peak over the weekend after spending the night near the summit, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

The men, 47 and 50 years old, were on the Kiener’s Route, which scales the east face of Longs Peak, when they requested emergency help late on Friday evening, NPS reported. Longs Peak is the only mountain in Rocky Mountain National Park over 14,000 feet.

The men told authorities they were "incapacitated, unable to continue their route, and had not planned to remain overnight," according to the NPS.

They were stuck around 14,000 feet, according to the NPS.

Rescuers stayed in touch with the men overnight. Early Saturday morning, park rangers began rescue operations with members of two Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue teams and Larimer County Search and Rescue.

Rocky Mountain National Park A Colorado National Guard Chinook helicopter assists with a rescue operation in Rocky Mountain National Park on Feb. 7, 2026.

High winds prevented the use of a U.S. Forest Service helicopter. A Flight for Life helicopter also had to stand down.

Rescuers leaned on partners at Colorado Search and Rescue and were able to request help from the Colorado National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility at Buckley Space Force Base, the NPS said.

At 2:15 p.m., a Chinook helicopter with a flight crew and rescuers with Alpine Rescue Team and Rocky Mountain Rescue landed on the summit of Longs Peak. The two men had moved to the summit and were able to connect with the rescuers, park officials said.

They were flown down to Upper Beaver Meadows Road within the park.

"Park rangers remind visitors that winter conditions can persist in the high country even when overall snowpack is below average," RMNP wrote in a press release. "Those recreating in alpine environments should plan ahead and be prepared for ice, snow, high winds, and subzero temperatures."