15-year-old boy reported missing in Estes Park Thursday morning found safe, Larimer County deputies say

Posted at 2:53 PM, Jun 27, 2024

Editor's note on June 27 at 3 p.m.: The kid has been found safe, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Our previous story is below.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A 15-year-old boy has gone missing in Estes Park and Larimer County deputies are asking for your help to find him.

Patrick Campbell, 15, was last seen at the YMCA in Estes Park at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday. It’s not clear whether he walked away from the facility or if he left with someone else.

Patrick is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and has short, dark hair. Deputies said he typically wears a navy coat, jeans, and a dark ball cap with yellow stars and the word "Alaska" on it.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 416-1985.

