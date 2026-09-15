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Mountain lion in tree closes street in Westminster, residents told to avoid area

Mountain lion in tree
Westminster Police Department
Mountain lion in tree in Westminster.
Mountain lion in tree
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WESTMINSTER, Colo. (WXYZ) — A mountain lion lounging in a tree in Westminster has closed down Eaton Street between 112th Avenue and 113th Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Westminster police say neighbors have been notified and Colorado Parks and Wildlife is currently on the scene.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area and not to approach the mountain lion.

Police will release updates as they become available. 

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