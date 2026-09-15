Mountain lion in tree closes street in Westminster, residents told to avoid area

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (WXYZ) — A mountain lion lounging in a tree in Westminster has closed down Eaton Street between 112th Avenue and 113th Avenue on Tuesday morning.
Westminster police say neighbors have been notified and Colorado Parks and Wildlife is currently on the scene.
Residents are being asked to avoid the area and not to approach the mountain lion.
Police will release updates as they become available.
ALERT | Eaton St between 112th Ave and 113th Ave is currently closed due to a mountain lion in a tree.— Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) September 15, 2026
Area neighbors have been notified and CPW is on scene.
Please avoid the area and do not approach the mountain lion.
We will provide updates as more information becomes… pic.twitter.com/pTwRfNXkn4