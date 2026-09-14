MICHELIN reveals updated Denver guide, adding one-star restaurant, 3 Bib Gourmand

The MICHELIN Guide unveiled its updated list of restaurants for its Colorado guide, adding a new Denver restaurant to its starred locations.
According to Visit Denver, Milpero was awarded one star in the latest MICHELIN Guide. The restaurant from Chef Johnny Curiel is an exclusive 16-seat spot in the River North Art District.
Across Colorado, there are 63 restaurants spanning 22 cuisine types that were recognized by MICHELIN. They are in Aspen, Aurora, Avon, Beaver Creek, Boulder, Breckenridge, Colorado Springs, Denver, Telluride and Vail.
Watch below: The MICHELIN Guide is expanding its reach across Colorado
Other new recognitions in Denver include Pig and Tiger and Rougarou — both earning Bib Gourmand distinctions, plus Annette in Aurora also getting Bib Gourmand.
“Congratulations to Denver’s MICHELIN Guide-recognized restaurants including Milpero, Heretik, Pig and Tiger, Rougarou, Dear Emilia, Florence Supper Club and Madeline,” Visit Denver President and CEO Richard W. Scharf said in a statement. “Receiving a MICHELIN Guide award of any level represents a restaurant’s commitment to the highest hospitality standards. We are grateful to restaurant owners, chefs and their teams who chose Denver to build their restaurants and contribute so strongly to our culture. In doing so, they invite visitors from around the world to discover the city’s unique and thoughtful approach to dining that makes Denver home to some of the best food in the world.”
The Wolf's Tailor maintained two stars, according to MICHELIN, and there are now seven one-starred restaurants in the area.
This year, MICHELIN also gave special Sommelier Awards to Theo Adley and Jenessa Reiman from Heretik.
Below are the list of restaurants in Denver that are listed in the MICHELIN Guide.
Two MICHELIN Stars
- The Wolf’s Tailor
One MICHELIN Star
- Brutø
- Beckon
- Alma Fonda Fina
- Mezcaleria Alma
- Margot
- Kizaki
- Milpero
Bib Gourmand
- Ash’Kara
- Glo Noodle House
- Hop Alley
- La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal
- MAKfam
- Mister Oso
- Pig and Tiger
- Rougarou
- Tavernetta
- The Ginger Pig
Recommended Restaurants
- A5 Steakhouse
- Alteño
- Barolo Grill
- Brasserie Brixton
- Dear Emilia
- Dio Mio
- Florence Supper Club
- Heretik
- Hey Kiddo
- Kawa Ni
- Madeline (NEW)
- Marco's Coal Fired
- Mercantile Dining and Provision
- Restaurant Olivia
- Safta
- Smok
- Temaki Den
- Ukiyo
- Wildflower
The full list of new recognitions is below
New Recognitions:
One MICHELIN Star
- Milpero — Denver
Bib Gourmand
- Annette — Aurora
- Pig and Tiger — Denver
- Rougarou — Denver
Recommended
- Casa Juani — Boulder
- Dân Dã — Aurora
- Dear Emilia — Denver
- Florence Supper Club — Denver
- Four by Brother Luck — Colorado Springs
- Heretík — Denver
- Madeline — Denver
- Radicato — Breckenridge
- Rootstalk — Breckenridge
- The National — Telluride
- The Penrose Room — Colorado Springs
Special Awards
- MICHELIN Exceptional Cocktails Award — Kyle McNerney, Four by Brother Luck
- MICHELIN Sommelier Award — Theo Adley and Jenessa Reiman, Heretík
- MICHELIN Outstanding Service Award — Joseph Freyre, The Penrose Room
- MICHELIN Young Chef/Culinary Professional Award — Cameron Baker, Radicato