MICHELIN reveals updated Denver guide, adding one-star restaurant, 3 Bib Gourmand

The MICHELIN Guide unveiled its updated list of restaurants for its Colorado guide, adding a new Denver restaurant to its starred locations.

According to Visit Denver, Milpero was awarded one star in the latest MICHELIN Guide. The restaurant from Chef Johnny Curiel is an exclusive 16-seat spot in the River North Art District.

Across Colorado, there are 63 restaurants spanning 22 cuisine types that were recognized by MICHELIN. They are in Aspen, Aurora, Avon, Beaver Creek, Boulder, Breckenridge, Colorado Springs, Denver, Telluride and Vail.

Watch below: The MICHELIN Guide is expanding its reach across Colorado

The MICHELIN Guide is expanding its e=reach across Colorado

Other new recognitions in Denver include Pig and Tiger and Rougarou — both earning Bib Gourmand distinctions, plus Annette in Aurora also getting Bib Gourmand.

“Congratulations to Denver’s MICHELIN Guide-recognized restaurants including Milpero, Heretik, Pig and Tiger, Rougarou, Dear Emilia, Florence Supper Club and Madeline,” Visit Denver President and CEO Richard W. Scharf said in a statement. “Receiving a MICHELIN Guide award of any level represents a restaurant’s commitment to the highest hospitality standards. We are grateful to restaurant owners, chefs and their teams who chose Denver to build their restaurants and contribute so strongly to our culture. In doing so, they invite visitors from around the world to discover the city’s unique and thoughtful approach to dining that makes Denver home to some of the best food in the world.”

The Wolf's Tailor maintained two stars, according to MICHELIN, and there are now seven one-starred restaurants in the area.

This year, MICHELIN also gave special Sommelier Awards to Theo Adley and Jenessa Reiman from Heretik.

Below are the list of restaurants in Denver that are listed in the MICHELIN Guide.

Two MICHELIN Stars



The Wolf’s Tailor

One MICHELIN Star



Brutø

Beckon

Alma Fonda Fina

Mezcaleria Alma

Margot

Kizaki

Milpero

Bib Gourmand



Ash’Kara

Glo Noodle House

Hop Alley

La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal

MAKfam

Mister Oso

Pig and Tiger

Rougarou

Tavernetta

The Ginger Pig

Recommended Restaurants



A5 Steakhouse

Alteño

Barolo Grill

Brasserie Brixton

Dear Emilia

Dio Mio

Florence Supper Club

Heretik

Hey Kiddo

Kawa Ni

Madeline (NEW)

Marco's Coal Fired

Mercantile Dining and Provision

Restaurant Olivia

Safta

Smok

Temaki Den

Ukiyo

Wildflower

The full list of new recognitions is below

New Recognitions:

One MICHELIN Star



Milpero — Denver

Bib Gourmand



Annette — Aurora

Pig and Tiger — Denver

Rougarou — Denver

Recommended



Casa Juani — Boulder

Dân Dã — Aurora

Dear Emilia — Denver

Florence Supper Club — Denver

Four by Brother Luck — Colorado Springs

Heretík — Denver

Madeline — Denver

Radicato — Breckenridge

Rootstalk — Breckenridge

The National — Telluride

The Penrose Room — Colorado Springs

Special Awards

