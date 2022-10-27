Official: 2021 Colorado wildfire losses surpass $2 billion

DENVER (AP) — A wildfire that destroyed nearly 1,100 homes and businesses in suburban Denver last winter caused more than $2 billion in losses, making it by far the costliest in Colorado history.

The Denver Post reports that state Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway provided the new estimate last week during a meeting with residents who lost homes to wildfires in recent years.

The so-called Marshall Fire broke out Dec. 30 following months of drought and is blamed for at least one death.

Official estimates released days after the fire put losses at more than $500 million.