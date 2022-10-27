Watch Now
Official: 2021 Colorado wildfire losses surpass $2 billion

marshall fire louisville
A home burns in Louisville, Colo., in the Dec. 30, 2021 Marshall Fire.
Posted at 4:24 PM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 18:24:06-04

DENVER (AP) — A wildfire that destroyed nearly 1,100 homes and businesses in suburban Denver last winter caused more than $2 billion in losses, making it by far the costliest in Colorado history.

The Denver Post reports that state Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway provided the new estimate last week during a meeting with residents who lost homes to wildfires in recent years.

The so-called Marshall Fire broke out Dec. 30 following months of drought and is blamed for at least one death.

Official estimates released days after the fire put losses at more than $500 million.

