Mountain View deputy chief awarded department's first-ever Medal of Valor

LONGMONT, Colo. — Months after the devastating Marshall Fire, we're still learning of the heroic actions from that day.

"It was a challenging day, right. Seeing a lot of homes that I'd seen for 30 years, had been to for different various reasons over the years, being on fire and destroyed and not being able to do much about it was a difficult time," Mountain View Fire Rescue's Deputy Chief of Operations Sterling Folden said.

He was awarded Thursday with the department's first-ever Medal of Valor.

"It was fairly chaotic throughout the incident, but those initial moments where evacuation [and] life safety was a primary concern is the area where I'm being awarded for," he said.

He helped a family evacuate before getting trapped behind the fire front himself. And even after his vehicle took damage, he still managed to rescue an elderly couple stuck in their home.

"I think that there's a lot of people that did a lot of heroic actions that day, and that's really what helped the outcome of the fire be the way it was," Folden said.

His story is one of many from that day that we'll learn about as time goes on and never forget.