Marshall Fire victims' expenses covered by insurance could expire soon

As we approach one year since the Marshall Fire, the Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI) is advising those affected to ask for an extension for additional living expenses before they expire.

Those additional living expenses cover things like rent, food and clothing.

Hundreds of families are still in the process of getting permits to rebuild and nowhere near returning home as the anniversary of the fire looms. The DOI says most insurance plans cover 12 or 24 months of coverage.

DOI officials advise Marshall Fire victims to first, check their policies to determine how much coverage they have for additional living expenses. Second, if they have a rebuilding contract in place, ask for an extension based on the estimated date of completion. Finally, if they believe their insurance company delayed part of their claim, request an additional amount of time.

“Say you've had that rebuilding contract, and it's been sitting with them for a few months and they haven't done anything, that delay is something that you can ask for, you know, whatever the delayed period was for that extension,” said Vincent Plymell with DOI.

Vincent said those who are having trouble getting an extension from their insurance company can file a complaint with DOI or ask questions.

You can contact the Colorado Division of Insurance by calling 303-894-7490, emailing DORA_Insurance@state.co.us or visiting doi.colorado.gov.