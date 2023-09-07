Homeowners impacted by Marshall Fire can request free trees through new program

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder County residents who are rebuilding and recovering from the 2021 Marshall Fire can request free trees to plant around their property.

Homeowners planning to plant this fall can fill out this Google Form by Sept. 8 to request the trees, thanks to the Tree Trust, a program within the Play Boulder Foundation.

READ MORE: Denver7's Marshall Fire coverage

The Tree Trust, Marshall ROC, Marshall Together, and Cool Boulder — which worked together to stand up this program — will use the number of requests to determine how many trees to purchase.

Once the trees are available, residents will be contacted to verify the order and set up a pickup date and location. This is expected in mid-September.

The trees should fit into most cars and help with planting is available.

The types of trees include:



Golden rain tree

Swamp white oak

Chinkapin oak

Radiant crabapple

Spring snow crabapple

Tulip tree

Suckerpunch choke cherry

Western catalpa

Thinleaf alder

Hotwings maple

Flashfire maple

Sensation maple

Bigtooth maple

Honeycrisp maple

More trees will become available in the spring and fall of 2024.

