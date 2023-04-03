Grants open to help for-profit small businesses impacted by the Marshall Fire 

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The State of Colorado and Boulder County have partnered with the Colorado Enterprise Fund to support small businesses that were impacted by the Marshall Fire in late December 2021.

This will also include businesses damaged by the strong winds, but not the fire.

The Marshall Fire Small Business Grants Program will provide $1 million in grants through a one-time grant program, the county said. These grants will be competitive. The maximum amount per business is $20,000.

Marshall Fire Louisville Middle School shares short stories on Marshall Fire Rob Harris

The county said the grants will help eligible small businesses that suffered from economic loss or increased business expenses due to the fire and wind. The grants will provide support toward retention or creating low- and middle-income full-time jobs.

Boulder County’s Assistant County Administrator Yvette Bowden said she is thrilled the county can offer this grant program to small business owners.

"They have suffered tremendous loss and are still recovering 16 months after the fire. We hope this grant can provide some relief," Bowden said.

The applications opened Monday morning and will close April 28 at 5 p.m. The county is encouraging people to apply early.

Marshall Fire Stories of kindness spread hope in the year after the Marshall Fire Stephanie Butzer

The grants will be awarded during the week of May 22 and distributed the following week. The applications are only open to for-profit small businesses within the qualifying area.

Click here to learn more about the application process.