Zero outdoor deaths in Denver this year, nonprofits credit warm weather and winter gear donations

DENVER — So far this year, Denver has seen zero cold-weather deaths. That's according to the Rocky Mountain Human Services organization. Local nonprofits credit that figure to community donations and outreach to people experiencing homelessness.

With winter weather approaching, the Saint Francis Center is preparing to distribute hundreds of coats, boots and other essentials to keep people warm.

“There is a really big push at this time of year,” said Nancy Burke, CEO of the St. Francis Center. “Having necessities like you see behind me — the clothing and the coats — that’s not a luxury, it’s a need. They’re on the streets. They need to stay warm.”

Burke said this winter has been mild so far, but needs will increase once temperatures drop. The center operates a free clothing room set up like a retail store, allowing guests to browse and select what they want.

Denver7 This year, St. Francis Center has seen almost two-thousand people come through this clothing room. They expect to distribute hundreds of winter coats.

“They can pick up a piece of clothing that’s nice, have that dignity of finding something that makes you feel good, or something that you really need,” Burke said. Volunteers sort, wash and display the clothing, and many guests also help with laundry and cleaning.

“That helps them have that participation with us, the ownership, and it helps us get them the resources they need,” Burke said. “We find that people tell us they want to be a part of something. They don’t want to always be receiving. They want to have that dignity of being a part of something.”

For people who have lived outside, the stakes are high.

“There were times that I walked all night just to keep from freezing to death,” said Tim Bush, who once experienced homelessness in Denver. “Anytime that I asked for a coat, they [St. Francis Center] were there with a coat. The best thing is coming somewhere where people don’t judge you.”

Bush credits St. Francis with helping him get off the streets after years of struggling. He has now been in his own apartment for eight months.

“God’s got a purpose for me, and something big is going to happen, especially now that I’m clean and got a place to live,” Bush said. “I owe it all to St. Francis. God bless them.”

Patrick McCosker, who is currently navigating housing instability, said the coldest hours — between 3 and 4 a.m. — can be unbearable.

“My biggest thing is trying not to get frostbite,” McCosker said. “You need underwear, socks, shoes or boots — it’s perfect. St. Francis does help you a lot, safety and with warmth.”

The center expects thousands of visits to its clothing room this winter. Donations of warm coats, durable boots and hygiene products remain in high demand.

Burke said the mission goes beyond survival: “We’re that resource place for people to come out of the cold and to be safe during the day.”

Those interested in donating can drop off new or gently used winter gear at the St. Francis Center in downtown Denver. They are also accepting monetary donations. Colorado Gives Day is on December 9th.