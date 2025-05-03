Watch Now
Photos and video of the Lufthansa Airbus A380 landing in Denver

What was once a rare sight will now be a daily occurrence throughout the summer season.
A Lufthansa Airbus A380 lands in Denver.
DENVER — On April 30, 2025, at around 1:45 p.m., a Lufthansa flight from Munich touched down at Denver International Airport.

But this wasn’t just some ordinary international flight. No, it was the world's largest passenger aircraft, the Airbus A380, that graced the skies above the Mile High City before touching down at DIA.

It was the first time DIA welcomed a regularly scheduled A380 and marked the beginning of a new, seasonal route for Lufthansa. (BTW ... The first and only operation of an Airbus A380 at DEN occurred in November 2018, when an An Air France A380 diverted to Denver due to a medical emergency.)

Denver

Airbus A380, the largest passenger plane in the world, lands in Denver

Maggy Wolanske

The daily flight will operate from Munich to Denver through September 24, requiring two gates out of Concourse A.

Lufthansa’s A380 is configured with 509 seats, which represents a capacity increase of nearly 75% over the 293-seat Airbus A350-900 currently scheduled to operate on the route.

Many Colorado photographers in Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos shared the following images of Wednesday’s landing of the A380:

AirTracker7 was also up over near the airport and gave us these stunning shots and video:

Watch raw footage from AirTracker7 of the Lufthansa flight landing in Denver:

A Lufthansa Airbus A380 lands in Denver

