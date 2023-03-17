Watch Now
Young Pueblo golfer headed to the national stage

11-year-old Brady Shaw is one of two Coloradans to earn a spot in the National Drive Chip and Putt Championship in Augusta, Georgia
Posted at 1:57 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 15:57:24-04

PUEBLO, Colo. — A young golfer from Pueblo will show off his skills on the National stage.

Brady Shaw, 11, is one of two Coloradans who earned a spot in the National Drive Chip and Putt Championship in Augusta, Georgia.

It's home to one of professional golf's biggest tournaments — The Masters.

News 5 caught up with Brady and his dad to see how they are preparing for the tournament.

Brady's goal is to eventually make it onto the PGA Tour.

The National Drive Chip and Putt competition starts on April 2.
