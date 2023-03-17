Young Pueblo golfer headed to the national stage

PUEBLO, Colo. — A young golfer from Pueblo will show off his skills on the National stage.

Brady Shaw, 11, is one of two Coloradans who earned a spot in the National Drive Chip and Putt Championship in Augusta, Georgia.

It's home to one of professional golf's biggest tournaments — The Masters.

News 5 caught up with Brady and his dad to see how they are preparing for the tournament.

Brady's goal is to eventually make it onto the PGA Tour.

The National Drive Chip and Putt competition starts on April 2.



