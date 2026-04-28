Young people in Denver who work at least 100 hours this summer can earn a $250 bonus

DENVER — The City of Denver is accepting applications for the mayor's YouthWorks program, which allows young people who work at least 100 hours this summer to earn a $250 bonus.

Applicants must be between the ages of 14 and 21, have a job or job offer, and work 100+ hours between March 1 and Aug. 14.

“We know that about 75% of young people's lives and learning happens outside of the school day, so we really need to make sure that we have lots of opportunities for kids, especially during the summer, when there aren't school programs,” Jess Ridgway, executive director of Denver’s Office of Children's Affairs said.

Denver New study finds youth violence dropped 75% in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood Micah Smith

Ridgway said the city also has an online job board with openings for lifeguards, camp staff and more.

The city also partners with community organizations to provide other activities.

“We have community partners ... like the Boys and Girls Club, the YMCA, Girls Inc., Scholars Unlimited, that offer really robust full-day programs for kids all day long," Ridgway said. "And then we also have neighborhood nonprofits that offer more content specific programs. So, if you're really interested in music or art, there's a program for you.”

Denver Denver mayor announces new initiatives to prevent youth violence over the summer Brandon Richard

The summer months have historically been a time when cities across Colorado see an increase in crimes involving teens.

From activities to programs or summer jobs, Ridgway said it’s important to provide opportunities to keep teens engaged and teach valuable skills.

Crime Denver youth violence expert shares concerns about recent fatal shootings Micah Smith

"Having work experience helps build strong relationships, improve communication, helps young people develop responsibility, and I would say most importantly, it helps them really find a sense of belonging and develop purpose," Ridgway said.

Click here for the city's job board and applications for the program. Applications for YouthWorks must be submitted by Monday, July 6.

The city is also recruiting teens to serve as youth commissioners.