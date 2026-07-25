Young man dies after bike crash near Gold Hill; sheriff's office investigating

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 25-year-old man is dead after a bike crash just south of Gold Hill, the Boulder County sheriff's office says.

The sheriff's office received a call around 1 a.m. Saturday reporting that the man had gone off the road in the 3000 block of Gold Run Road, according to a Saturday morning release. Sheriff's officials said the caller reported the man was unconscious but breathing.

Five friends had gathered earlier in the night at Gold Hill Inn and left together, with two members of the group leaving on bikes while the other three rode in a vehicle, the sheriff's office initial investigation revealed.

The vehicle passed the bicyclists at some point, and shortly after, the lead bicyclist realized the 25-year-old wasn't behind him anymore, according to the sheriff's office release. The lead cyclist then retraced his route and saw a bicycle light 50 feet down the embankment off the roadway.

"He made his way down the embankment to locate his friend and was soon joined by the occupants of the vehicle," sheriff's office officials said in the release.

The group called first responders immediately and stayed with their friend until emergency personnel arrived, the release stated.

Fire personnel immediately began performing lifesaving efforts when they arrived on the scene, but the 25-year-old ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Boulder County coroner's office will conduct an independent investigation to determine cause and manner of death, according to the release. The man's name will be released after his next of kin is notified, the release said.

The incident also prompted the closure of Gold Run Road shortly after 1 a.m. The road reopened around 8 a.m.