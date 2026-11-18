COLORADO (KMGH) — Young Colorado voters exceeded their 2022 voter turnout during the 2026 midterm elections across the state.

According to New Era Colorado, a progressive nonprofit focused on civic engagement for young voters, this election cycle, 48% of 18- to 34-years-olds turned out to vote in this election cycle, exceeding the 45% turnout rate among young voters in the 2022 midterms.

WATCH: Young Colorado voters outpace 2022 turnout, with young BIPOC voters seeing largest increase

Young Colorado voters outpace 2022 turnout with young BIPOC voters seeing largest increase

“I think a lot of people think that young people aren't actually engaged, and what we try to do at New Era is bring them into this political home that we create, where we try to make engaging in elections and political work, the legislative session, things like that, actually fun for young people,” said Christina Soliz, executive director of New Era Colorado.

New Era reports that young BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) voters turned out at a rate 12 percentage points higher than in 2022, at 40%.

“I think BIPOC folks just want to see issues solved. They want to see movement on the things that are impacting their lives. Economic issues was like a driving force for young people in general, and turning out for Amendment 87, the Income Tax Fairness Act, I think was a big exciting motivator for young folks,” Soliz said.

Soliz said New Era gathered 20,000 petitions to help put Amendment 87 on the ballot and 68% of young people who received mail from New Era about Amendment 87 turned out to vote.

“I think what we know to be true is that young people don't care about political parties. We don't care about candidates. We want to see folks who are going to solve solutions that are going to impact our lives, and so organizing around issues is something that we're going to continue doing,” Soliz said.

Soliz said New Era plan to help engage young voters in local elections throughout the state next year as well.