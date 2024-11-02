Young Colorado entrepreneur looks to connect people with tech-focused bottle cap business

DENVER — Less than one year ago, 8-year-old Aiden Newman-Brown started his own business, called Bottle Caps Are Cool. After finding a passion in collecting old bottle caps, Aiden decided to create a business from the hundreds he had sitting around his house.

Tap Caps are Aiden's No. 1 product and he has already had over 500 orders.

Denver7, Colin Riley A collection of vintage soda Tap Caps.

"Tap Cap is a bottle cap keychain that you can program to anything you want, like a video, website, link, phone number," Aiden explained.

Aiden's Tap Caps contain a near-field communication chip, or NFC. This chip can be programmed to open any digital portal, information, gallery, website, etc., all by tapping it to your phone's NFC reader. The link will open automatically in your browser and can be reprogrammed as many times as you'd like.

Since you have to physically tap the cap to a phone, Aiden sees this as a way to get people meeting face-to-face. He is also using some of the profits to help people in his community on a weekly basis.

Denver7, Colin Riley Aiden distributes supplies and food, weekly.

"I make food, like in the winter, like hand-warmers, socks, stuff like that," Aiden said.

Aiden builds supply kits, called Tap Caps Connect bags, and meals for food-insecure people in his community. And at 8-years-old, he already has advice for any entrepreneur.

"I say, just start small and then get bigger," he said.

Just recently, Aiden's business received some welcome attention. He won awards at the 2024 YouthBiz Stars competition and the Children's Entrepreneur Market business competition.

You may order Tap Caps for holiday gifts, as digital invitations, or corporate swag at www.BottleCapsAreCool.com.