Young child killed, several adults injured in crash in Platteville

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — First responders are stressing the importance of car seats and seatbelts in the wake of a crash early Sunday in Platteville that killed a young child and critically injured several adults.

On Sunday at 1:17 a.m., the Platteville Police Department and Platteville Gilcrest Fire Protection District (PGFPD) responded to a report of a crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 85 near Justin Avenue.



The 911 callers reported that a SUV and semi-truck had collided and multiple people were ejected, according to a joint press release from the police department and PGFPD.

PGFPD and Platteville police assessed the patients and began extricating a trapped person from a SUV. Authorities determined five people were in critical condition, two were moderately injured, one had a minor injury and one was deceased.

The deceased victim was a young child.

Seven people were transported to three different trauma centers for their injuries. In addition, a local hospital said an adult and infant transported themselves to a hospital before first responders arrived at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was treated and released at the scene of the crash. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating.

Based on the preliminary investigation by the Platteville Police Department, the SUV, which was carrying 10 people, turned in front of the semi-truck.

Police did not find any car seats around the crash site and later confirmed both the young child and the infant had been sitting on adults' laps. Police also said that while the investigation is ongoing, they have not ruled out impaired driving.

Both Platteville Police Department and PGFPD stressed that wearing seatbelts and secured car seats can save lives in a crash. A properly installed car seat reduces the risk for injury in a crash by 70 to 80%, they said. In addition, an adult wearing a seat belt is 30 times less likely to be ejected from a car in a crash. Seatbelts also reduce the risk of moderate to critical injuries by 50% and death by 45%, they added.

Multiple agencies helped the Platteville Police Department and PGFPD, including Colorado State Patrol, Fort Lupton Police, Fort Lupton Fire, Frederick Firestone Fire, Mountain View Fire, Weld County Sheriff, Firestone Police, Mead Police, Milliken Police, Lochbuie Police, and Weld County Coroner's Office.