You might want to steer clear of the A Line on Tuesday and Wednesday if you’re going to the airport

DENVER – If you need to fly out of Denver Tuesday or Wednesday of this week, it might be a good idea to not rely on the A-Line to get you there in time.

Scheduled maintenance work will impact the commuter rail service between the 40th Ave. and Airport Blvd., as well as Gateway Park and Denver Airport stations starting Tuesday and continuing through the end of service on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Regional Transportation District (RTD).

Service will resume on Thursday.

The work requires de-energization of a portion of the overhead electrical system on the A Line, while crews make repairs at 61st and Peña Station and perform other maintenance work at Denver Airport Station, including concrete work, testing of a fire suppression system, replacement of glass panels in the canopy located over the rail platform and inspection of a soil nail wall, RTD officials said.

RTD will have shuttle buses operating between the 40th Ave. and Airport Blvd. stations and the Gateway Park and Denver Airport stations for those of you who want to tempt fate.

A-Line riders can access the shuttles at the following gates:

40th Ave. and Airport Blvd./Gateway Park Station – Gate D

61st/Peña Station – in front of station

Denver Airport Station – Gate 7

Those using the A-Line and/or shuttle bus service should expect delays, RTD officials said, adding riders are encouraged to use the district’s Next Ride app to plan their trip.