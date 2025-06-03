Yes, Pikes Peak still has snow — lots of snow — at the summit

June in Colorado elicits imagery of sunny weekends, pools opening for the season and busy local parks. That is, unless you're talking about 14,000 feet, because that is a very different story.

While some of Colorado's highest peaks are already accessible without intense snow gear — just microspikes to cross possible snow drifts — many others should be considered off-limits for those seeking summer-y conditions.

Take Pikes Peak this morning, for example.

Pikes Peak - America's Mountain/City of Colorado Springs The summit of Pikes Peak, as seen on the morning of June 3, 2025.

Pikes Peak America's Mountain/City of Colorado Springs

Nope, not quite ready for folks seeking a fair-weather hike.

The extended forecast for America's Mountain, which reaches beyond 14,100 feet, looks like those conditions are expected to continue for the foreseeable future. Snow is likely every day, according to the latest from the National Weather Service.

Highs are hovering around 35 degrees all week, with lows dipping into the upper 20s.

National Weather Service This shows the forecast for Pikes Peak summit starting on June 3, 2025.

You can explore Pikes Peak cameras here.

If you're planning on hiking one of the state's higher peaks, whether it's a 12,000-, 13,000- or 14,000-foot mountain, keep in mind that conditions at high altitudes can change rapidly. This means you should bring layers, plenty of water and snacks, and other appropriate gear.

Remember, if the weather begins to deteriorate and become unsafe, it's OK to turn around. The mountain will be there for many, many years to come and you will have other opportunities to give it a go.

Some of the best candidates for an early June hike up to a 14er summit are likely Mount Sherman, Quandary Park and Mount Elbert's east ridge, but always check conditions and recent trail reports. Mount Huron and Mount Antero are other possibilities. Keep in mind to check the road conditions on the way out to the trailhead, as some may be blocked by snow. Also think about when you will start the trek — an early alarm is not always fun, but it's much safer to head out early than deal with slippery, melting snow under the afternoon sun.

Want to see some pictures of what you can expect?

Below is a photo from mid-June up Mount Sherman following a minor overnight snowstorm in 2021 (for some context: I brought microspikes with me, but did not use them at any point).

Stephanie Butzer/Denver7 Mount Sherman after a small snowstorm in mid-June 2021.

And below is a shot from Mount Antero in mid-June 2023. Again, I had microspikes with me, but did not need them on this route.

Stephanie Butzer/Denver7 Mount Antero as seen in mid-June 2023.

A good rule of thumb: If you can bring a piece of gear with you and if there's a decent chance you could need it — like the microspikes I mentioned — just bring it. You'll thank yourself if you get in a pickle at altitude or in the backcountry.

Plus, if you really get into a jam, remember that search and rescue organizations in Colorado do not charge for their services, meaning you will not face a fee if you need serious help. This does not apply to medical transport — like ambulances or helicopters — and care once you are within those other agencies' care.