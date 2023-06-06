Yemi Mobolade sworn in as the 42nd mayor of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade took the oath of office Tuesday at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

This is the first time in eight years that Colorado Springs will have a new mayor following John Suthers' term limit. Mobolade is the 42nd mayor of Colorado Springs.

"It is with great humility and gratitude that I stand before you and accept this responsibility as your elected mayor," Mobolade said. "From its inception, our city has been a melting pot of cultures, ideas, and dreams where all individuals from all walks of life come together to forge a community that cherishes diversity and inclusion."

In a message of unity given the current national political environment, Mobolade told those gathered, "Jesus affirmed every kingdom divided against itself will be ruined. Every city or household divided against itself will not stand. Thereby, I call upon every Colorado Springs resident to join me in building a united Colorado Springs."

While campaigning, Mobolade said his top three priorities included public safety, infrastructure and housing and economic development.

“You told me you want safer neighborhoods and a fully staffed and well-trained police department, and innovative solutions to prevent and end homelessness… Let’s get to work,” he said.

He said he wants to increase the number of police training academies for city police officers. He added that he sees a need for the retention of officers, rather than just recruitment.

Mobolade also said he plans to create a fund with money coming from foundations, businesses, and nonprofits to provide grants for developers to address the needs of middle-income households.

While campaigning, he also described economic development as “a three-legged stool” which includes promoting the region, bringing in new businesses and supporting current local businesses.

In May, Mobolade shared what he plans to do in his first 100 days as mayor of Colorado Springs. Part of the 100-day plan included how he intends to address his top campaign priorities.

Part of his promise of transparency is publishing a progress report on the city's website with everything he's worked on so far. You can view Mobolade's 100-day plan here.

