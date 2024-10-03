Xcel Energy sending 40 Colorado employees to restore power in Georgia after Hurricane Helene

DENVER — Xcel Energy is sending 100 employees — including 40 from Colorado — to Georgia to help restore power following Hurricane Helene.

The group includes line workers, safety consultants, fleet mechanics and operations leaders from six states — Colorado, Minnesota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, New Mexico and Texas. The crew began their journey to Georgia Wednesday, where they will work with local power companies to restore power to areas impacted by Hurricane Helene.

“Mutual assistance is one of the hallmarks of our industry. We’re glad to answer the call to help the people of Georgia. Our crews are en route to Augusta, Georgia, to support local efforts to quickly and safely restore power for almost 96,000 Americans,” said Robert Kenney, president of Xcel Energy-Colorado, in a statement.

The Associated Press reports more than 180 people have been killed, while power, running water and cellular service remain unavailable in some areas. As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Georgia Power reported nearly 96,000 customers were without power in the Augusta area.

Xcel said this crew will work in parts of Augusta and expects power restoration efforts to last roughly two weeks. Earlier this week, the company sent 230 contractors to Georgia to help with the efforts.

“We understand the essential role electricity plays in powering our everyday lives and are committed to supporting our fellow Americans when disaster strikes. The impacts on the electrical system in these areas is extensive and unparalleled for this region, and it will take the contribution of all of our nation’s utilities to restore power to these areas. We are committed to doing our part and know they would do the same for our customers,’’ said Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy, in a statement.