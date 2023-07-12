Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Xcel Energy customers voice opposition as Public Utilities Commission weighs $45 million electric rate hike

Xcel Energy customers are sweating the possibility of another rate hike. They're making their opposition known to the PUC as the agency considers a $45 million electric rate increase.
xcel.png
Posted at 10:04 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 00:46:14-04

DENVER — Xcel Energy customers are sweating the possibility of another rate hike. They're making their opposition known to the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) as the agency considers a $45 million electric rate increase.

“They make more than enough money. They don’t need to gouge their customers any further,” said Loren Meaux, an Xcel customer, in a public comment hearing Tuesday.

Xcel originally filed for a $312 million increase to pay for investments in transmission projects and its commitment to meet Colorado greenhouse gas emissions goals. After negotiations with state regulators and consumer advocates, the company dropped the increase to $45 million.

Xcel Energy

Denver7 | Investigates

While CO bills rise, Xcel top executives take home millions in bonuses each year

Jennifer Kovaleski
9:00 PM, Mar 12, 2023

Customers say an increase after Xcel Energy reported $1.74 billion in profits last year doesn’t add up.
 
“I am a homeowner, I own a 1950ish house. We have made many improvements to try and increase efficiency,” Xcel customer John Spencer said. “As a family with two white collar professionals working well-paying jobs, these rates exceed raises that we get year over year.”

If approved, the $45 million increase would mean about $1.54 more per month on average for households.

“When you add up the rate increase year over year, the impact is significant,” Sara Schueneman with AARP said.

Xcel Energy, utility leaders face Colorado lawmakers' questions on rising rates

Local News

Xcel Energy, utility leaders face Colorado lawmakers' questions on rising rates

Jeff Anastasio
7:18 AM, Mar 14, 2023

Negotiations around the current proposal began last year before Xcel’s natural gas rates nearly doubled.

The increase hit in the middle of winter and impacted those trying to heat their homes. The PUC reported that a typical Xcel customer saw a 25% increase in their electric bill and a 75% increase in their gas bill in 2022 compared to the prior year.

Policy advisers are sounding the alarm that Xcel is only raising rates to guarantee investors a return.

Xcel Energy

Contact Denver7

State regulators get 'unprecedented' complaints about Xcel's proposed rate hike

Jaclyn Allen
6:02 PM, Dec 21, 2022

The PUC will have more hearings next week before deciding on the rate hike. You can submit your comments to the PUC through the following channels:

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
thumbnail.png

Community

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Providing the tools students need to succeed