Xcel Energy customers frustrated with how long it's taking to activate solar panels

LITTLETON, Colo. — Many Colorado consumers are hoping to reduce their monthly energy bills by switching to solar energy, but some customers have solar panels just sitting on top of their home not being used.

Devin Dickinson, owner of Altitude Solar Power, says solar panels are immune to inflation and the rising price of natural gas. Many of his clients are not getting to capitalize on that though, since the solar panels require Xcel Energy to install a meter that connects them to the grid.

“When I started this almost four years ago, they [Xcel Energy] were pretty quick on everything. And they'd come out within a week and get everything inspected and turned on," Dickinson said. “Lately, I don't know what is going on with them it. I mean, it takes on average, they're telling us to wait six to eight weeks before they even come out after the panels are installed.”

Dickinson says even before the installation process, Xcel is requiring eight to 12 weeks to approve the designs from the company.

“My customers scream at me all the time, 'What is going on with my panels? They're sitting on my roof. I want to turn them on, I want to start saving money.' The only thing I can really ever tell them is I have no answers. It's just waiting on Xcel for you," said Dickinson.

Dennis Williams is one of Dickinson's clients and had solar panels installed onto his home in October 2022. However, the panels are still not connected to the grid.

"I knew it was going to be difficult, but I didn't think it was going to be this difficult," Williams said. “The right arm of Xcel Energy doesn't know what the left arm is doing.”

Williams says early last year, their monthly bills were around $400. The family's bill from December was more than $800. Williams wants the solar panels to start offsetting that cost.

Denver7 reached out to Xcel Energy to learn how long it normally takes from when solar panels are installed to when they're turned on and working. This article will be updated once a response is received.