Wyoming wildfire shuts down NB I-25 in Colorado for about an hour

DENVER — A wildfire burning west of Cheyenne in Wyoming prompted the Colorado Department of Transportation Saturday to shut down northbound Interstate 25 at the state line.

The northbound lanes were closed at mile marker 281 due to wildfire concerns, CDOT said. The highway was reopened to northbound traffic about an hour later.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post that first responders are working quickly to get the fire under control. No other details are known at this time.

A red flag warning is in place until 6 p.m. Saturday along I-25 and the northern plains up to the Wyoming border for dry, windy conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

A fire weather watch will be in place on Sunday near I-25 and the adjacent foothills as low humidity and warm, breezy weather returns.

The NWS reported wind gusts from 60 to 70 mph occurring north of Wellington to the Wyoming border. They are urging travelers on I-25 to be prepared for dangerous cross winds.