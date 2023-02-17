Wu-Tang Clan's RZA collaborates with Colorado Symphony

RZA from the Wu-Tang Clan is collaborating with the Colorado Symphony for a show you are unlikely to see anywhere else.

“You're going to get your body, mind and soul moved,” RZA said.

RZA told Denver7 this symphony is something he has been developing for years. It pulls the dialogue and music from the 1978 film “The 36th Chamber of Shaolin” and rescores it live.

RZA teases the second act includes something never seen before, which is titled “A Ballet Through Mud”

The Colorado Symphony reached out as part of their Imaginations Series, where they bring artist from different genres of music to collaborate and inspire the community.

“You have all these different musical ideas in your head, and you're able to sometimes get them into your synthesizer or your drum machine. That's fulfilling, but there's nothing as thrilling and as rewarding than having all of that sound amplified by 60 to 70 musicians,” RZA said.

RZA and the Colorado Symphony's “36 Chambers of Shaolin and A Ballet Through Mud” will be performed Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

You can learn more by visiting coloradosymphony.org.