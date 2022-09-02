Wrong-way driver suspected of DUI nearly collides with state trooper on C-470

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A wrong-way driver suspected of driving under the influence nearly collided with a Colorado state trooper on C-470 Tuesday night.

Around 9 p.m., multiple 911 callers reported that a 2019 Nissan SUV was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of C-470, just west of Interstate 25.

A Colorado State Patrol trooper located the vehicle within three minutes, and narrowly missed being hit head-on, according to CSP.

The SUV stopped on the shoulder of C-470. When the trooper approached the driver, she backed into the patrol car.

No one was injured, according to CSP, but both cars sustained minor damage.

Colorado State Patrol 1C - Wrong way driver

The driver — a 22-year-old woman from Denver — was taken into custody for driving under the influence. She was cited for driving under the influence and multiple traffic violations, and later released to a sober party, CSP said.

“This impaired driver put herself and other motorists in incredible danger: not just weaving, but driving full speed in the wrong lane towards other unsuspecting drivers,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Troopers work around the clock to prevent tragedies from happening, and [Tuesday], this trooper very possibly saved lives.”