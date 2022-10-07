Womxn's March returns to Denver after 2-year hiatus

DENVER – On Saturday, Womxn’s March Denver will return to Civic Center Park in downtown Denver after a two-year hiatus.

According to organizers, this year's march will focus on equality and reproductive rights following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

“No woman is free until we're all free,” said Jade Marquez, Womxn’s March Denver chair. “Reproductive freedom is the center point of freedom for us all. Bodily autonomy is essential. We all deserve that. I think that we all agree on that. It's healthcare that we all deserve.”

But Marquez said abortion and reproductive rights will not be the only focus of the rally and march.

“Obviously, right now, bodily autonomy, reproductive freedom and justice are critical to that piece. But also, we're going to hear from our other allies in the community from like the Center on Colfax and the Colorado Black Women for Political Action. So really, we're just bringing in all the parties to come together for this March,” Marquez said.

During the march, a counter protest from the pro-life group Students For Life of America is also planned.

”We're going to be showing up to the Womxn's March as well, kind of standing off to the side. We're just showing that as much as we do stand for women, we don't support the right to abortion. We believe that abortion is not beneficial to women,” said Brooke Faulkner, Students for Life Rocky Mountain regional coordinator.

Faulkner said her organization and organizers of the Womxn's March may have different views, but they both have a common goal.

“We all care about women so, so very much. We want their lives to be better. We want to help and support them. We just have different ways of going about it,” Faulkner said.

The event will begin with a rally at 9 a.m.