Women recovering from breast cancer find healing through 'Hope Held by a Horse'

October is breast cancer awareness month and the American Cancer Society held a 5k on Sunday to support those battling breast cancer and to highlight research and awareness.

Denver7 talked to women who shared their experiences recovering from breast cancer with a program called Hope Held by a Horse in which breast cancer patients and horses create a powerful connection for healing.

The program is a 501c3 non-profit organization based in Littleton, Colorado.

“For me, it was like getting a year of therapy in one day, and it was so healing, such a healing safe environment.” a woman shared her experience.

“So I just want to, you know, help spread the word about this wonderful organization.”

Another woman added:

“Some people said they had been in therapy for 20 years to try to get through some of this junk, you know, from having breast cancer. And in this day and a half, it did more than the 20 years. So it's that intense, but it's, it's, it's also good.”

About 1000 people took part in today's 5k and it raised about $150,000 for the American Cancer Society.

Hope Held by a Horse is a free program. Here’s more about it from the organization’s website:

Hope Held by a Horse gives women the opportunity to reclaim a part of themselves that has been lost or diminished through the challenges of breast cancer. Our goal is to provide a place in which they can address fears and express emotional pain. The spiritual connection with horses helps them feel supported, centered, empowered and able to continue on and thrive.