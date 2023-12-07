Woman with developmental disabilities missing from Lakewood area since Nov. 29

A woman is missing from the area of S. Estes Street just south of the Foothills Golf Course southwest of Denver.

Alexia Collins, 36, was last seen along the 4400 block of S. Estes Street on Nov. 29 at 12:30 p.m., according to an alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. At the time, she was wearing a brown coat with a fur collar, black pants and black sneaker-style shoes.

Collins has a developmental disability which may impact her decision-making skills, CBI said.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

She is known to visit the area around Sheridan Boulevard and W. Colfax Avenue southwest of Sloan Lake.

Collins is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300 or 911.

