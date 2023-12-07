Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman with developmental disabilities missing from Lakewood area since Nov. 29

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Alexia Collins missing.jpg
Posted at 3:58 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 17:58:38-05

A woman is missing from the area of S. Estes Street just south of the Foothills Golf Course southwest of Denver.

Alexia Collins, 36, was last seen along the 4400 block of S. Estes Street on Nov. 29 at 12:30 p.m., according to an alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. At the time, she was wearing a brown coat with a fur collar, black pants and black sneaker-style shoes.

Collins has a developmental disability which may impact her decision-making skills, CBI said.

Alexia Collins missing.jpg

She is known to visit the area around Sheridan Boulevard and W. Colfax Avenue southwest of Sloan Lake.

Collins is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300 or 911.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 7, 11am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives