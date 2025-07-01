Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman with a cognitive impairment missing from Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County authorities are searching for a missing woman with a cognitive impairment who was last seen on Monday.

Laurie Blea, 64, was last spotted on June 30 at 8 a.m. along the 16000 block of Ivanhoe Street in Brighton, according to a Senior Alert issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

At that time, she was wearing black shorts and a blue T-shirt and was driving a 2025 dark gray Nissan Murano with license plate number DMR-Y96, CBI said in its alert. The car was last spotted near County Road 4 and County Road 37 in Lochbuie just before 3 p.m. on June 30.

Blea is described in the alert as a white woman with gray hair and brown eyes. She stands about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 148 pounds.

She has a cognitive impairment.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 720-322-1313.

