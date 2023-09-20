Watch Now
Woman walking dog attacked by moose in Boulder County

cow moose and calf
Victor Schendel
Photo of a cow and calf moose in State Forest State State Park
Posted at 5:28 PM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 19:28:31-04

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A woman walking her dog was attacked by a moose near Ward in Boulder County.

It happened Wednesday morning on the South Saint Vrain Trail, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The cow moose charged the woman, headbutting and stomping on her several times, CPW said. She was able to walk to a nearby neighbor’s house and got help.

CPW said the woman was transported to a local hospital. The dog has minor injuries, and the neighbor reported it was leashed.

Wildlife officers were not able to locate that animal but posted signs warning visitors of a potentially aggressive moose in the area.

Moose perceive dogs as predators or threats, like a coyote or wolf, and can go after dogs. CPW recommends keeping dogs leashed while hiking.

 

