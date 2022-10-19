Woman struck by Colorado Springs Fire Department brush truck, dies from her injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was killed after she was hit by a Colorado Springs Fire Department brush truck Sunday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

A 911 caller reported that a man was attempting to start a fire in Dorchester Park, located at 1130 S. Nevada Avenue, around 2:45 p.m.

CSFD personnel responded to the park and spotted a fire on the stump of a tree. They called for a brush truck since the CSFD fire engine was too large to take off the road, according to Colorado Springs police.

According to police, the brush truck tried to enter the park along the southeast corner. The old parking lot was blocked off, so the driver drove south from the parking area where the park and curb meet, CSPD said. The area has been "repeatedly driven over and is therefore dirt," the police department said Wednesday.

There was "debris consisting of blankets and other items" where the dirt path and grassy area meet, according to CSPD. The brush truck was making a turn in the area when it struck a woman who was under the items, Colorado Springs police said.

The woman — later identified as Margaret Miller — died as a result of her injuries.

CSPD's Major Crash Team is investigating the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Colorado Springs police at (719) 444-7000. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.