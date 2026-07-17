Woman shot, injured near Aurora immigration detention center shortly after protest

A woman was shot and injured near the immigrant detention center in Aurora on Thursday night, police said.

The woman sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Aurora police spokeswoman Gabby Easterwood said. Police had detained a person for questioning who is “potentially a suspect,” she said.

Easterwood said she did not have additional information about the circumstances of the shooting, which occurred near the center in the 3100 block of Nome Street

The shooting occurred shortly after a weekly protest ended outside the facility, said Andrea Loya, the executive director of Casa de Paz, a nonprofit near the facility that works with detainees. Loya was not at the protest but said she had spoken with people who were present. She provided a photo and brief video of the scene after the shooting, showing law enforcement cordoning off a street outside the building.

Loya said one of her staff members learned of the shooting at around 7:40 p.m. while on a call with other advocates. The staff member then heard screams, Loya said.

Read the full story from our media partners at the Denver Post here.

