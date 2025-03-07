Woman seriously injured after alleged drunk driver crashed into her car in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman was seriously injured after an alleged drunk driver crashed into her car in Boulder early in the evening on Thursday.

Officers with the Boulder Police Department responded to a three-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Foothills Parkway, between Pearl Parkway and Arapahoe Avenue, around 6 p.m. Thursday, the department said.



Based on the officers' initial investigation, the driver of a Ford Edge had struck a Toyota Corolla, which then struck a Subaru Impreza in front of it.

The Ford Edge driver was identified as Marico Antonio Arellano-Munoz, 23. He was booked into jail on charges of vehicular assault (driving under the influence), DUI, careless driving causing injury, driving without valid license and failure to present proof of insurance, police said.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla was seriously injured and she was brought to a hospital. A woman driving the Subaru Impreza, as well as her passenger, were also transported to a hospital for minor injuries, police said.

Anybody with information about this crash is asked to contact Traffic Officer Steve Coon at CoonS@bouldercolorado.gov or 720-626-9749 and say they are calling regarding case #25-02061.