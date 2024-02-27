Woman robbed at knifepoint while on trail in Pitkin County

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A woman was robbed at knifepoint Monday morning while she was on a popular trail on Smuggler Mountain Road in Pitkin County.

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a man who was recreating on the Aspen trail called 911 around 9:04 a.m. and reported that a "guy had pulled a knife on a woman on the trail." The caller said he did not witness the robbery but was approached by the woman afterward.

The suspect stole the woman's wallet and cell phone, which deputies later recovered.

Two other people using the trail saw a man who matched the suspect's description running down Smuggler Mountain Road. Authorities sent a reverse notification to surrounding residents and closed the road for roughly 45 minutes while they searched for the suspect. As of 3 p.m., he has not been located or identified, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black face covering with a gray backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 970-920-5300.