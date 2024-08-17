Woman on nature quest goes missing in San Miguel County backcountry near Norwood

NORWOOD, Colo. — Search and rescue crews are searching the Lone Cone area outside of Norwood for a missing 53-year-old Durango woman who failed to return to her campsite Wednesday.

According to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, the missing woman, Gina Chase, was with 11 campers from an organized group out of Durango and set off for solo journeys into the woods from the Wilson Mesa trailhead in the Lone Cone area on Wednesday morning.

Chase was supposed to check at the group’s main camp but was discovered missing on Thursday. After searching her campsite, guides determined Chase had not slept there the preceding night and that her daypack, which contained an emergency blanket, a whistle, a power bar, and some water, was missing.

The 5’4” tall, 125-pound Chase likely has no cell phone with her because participants were discouraged from bringing one with them on their so-called quests to maximize a spiritual experience with nature, the sheriff's office said.

San Miguel County deputies and search and rescue crews began searching the area Thursday. With assistance from several area agencies, they will continue their search into the weekend.

“Our team of deputies and Search and Rescue volunteers are working tirelessly to locate this missing woman. While their efforts have not been successful thus far, we remain hopeful that she will be found,” San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters said in a news release.

If you have any information about Chase’s whereabouts, please call the San Miguel County Sheriff’s dispatch at 970-728-1911.