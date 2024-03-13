Woman killed trying to get into car in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a fatal accident Wednesday involving a woman attempting to enter a vehicle.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 16000 block of East 7th Drive.

Police said a man was backing his Toyota RAV4 out of the garage and he stopped in the driveway to pick up the woman as a passenger.

As the woman was getting into the car, the driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake, causing the Toyota to accelerate and pull the woman under the vehicle, according to police.

She was transported to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. Her identity has not been released.

Police said they don't expect to recommend criminal charges in the case.