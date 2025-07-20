Woman killed in watercraft accident at Lake Pueblo State Park

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A 43-year-old woman lost her life following a powered watercraft accident at Lake Pueblo State Park Saturday.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on the water near Denver Cove, situated mid-lake, near the north shore, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

CPW said the woman was killed after she had come in contact with the engine propeller.

Park Rangers and first responders were alerted to the incident following several 911 calls.

The victim was transported by patrol boat to North Shore Marina, where Pueblo West Firefighters attempted life-saving measures.

She was pronounced deceased at 5:14 p.m. by the county coroner. Her name has not been released.

CPW stated that the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.