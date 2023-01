DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash that happened on the west side of the city early Sunday morning.

Police said a vehicle struck and killed a woman who was on foot at the intersection of West 3rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m.

Police did not say this was a hit-and-run crash.

Federal was closed in the area for several hours.

The identity of the victim will be released by the medical examiner at a later time.